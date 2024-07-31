Campaign on Pink Bus cancer screening camps to take a big leap

TIRUPATI: As part of the government’s initiative to fight against the cancer disease, the ongoing ‘Pink Bus’ screening camps will be further ramped up.

The mega mass cancer screening programme which is first of its kind was undertaken first in Tirupati district by the State government about a year ago.

The present NDA government wants to take the spirit of this pilot project to the entire State and conduct cancer screening tests from August 15.

The district administration is now intensifying its campaign about the ongoing screening camps.

These mobile Pink Bus camps are being held by Sri Balaji Institute of Oncology (BIO) of Sri Venkateswara Institute of Medical Sciences (SVIMS). The mobile teams are visiting various Primary Health Centres (PHCs) throughout the district ever since the programme was launched.

On Tuesday, District Collector Dr S Venkateswar instructed Medical and Health Officials to broaden the reach of cancer screenings.

He directed Mid-Level Health Providers (MLHPs) to identify individuals with potential cancer symptoms and ensure they attend the camps as scheduled via a dedicated app. MLHPs are also responsible for following up with diagnosed patients and referring them to SVIMS for treatment.

Dr Venkateswar convened a meeting with key stakeholders, including SVIMS BIO Special Officer Dr M Jayachandra Reddy, DM&HO Dr U Sreehari and various healthcare professionals, to discuss strategies for cancer screening, diagnosis and treatment.

The Collector stressed the importance of early detection for effective treatment and potential cures. He observed that the initiative has already shown significant impact.

Of the approximately 60,000 people surveyed, 8,000 were identified for further screening. Among those attending the Pink Bus camps, about 800 were confirmed to have cancer.

However, only 170 have sought treatment at SVIMS Oncology department so far. Officials must intensify efforts to ensure all diagnosed patients receive appropriate care.

The Collector emphasised that SVIMS offers free cancer treatment and urged patients to utilise this resource.

SVIMS Community Medicine department Head Dr K Nagaraj, nodal officers Dr M Lalith and Dr Pratyusha, along with MLHPs, PHC and CHC doctors and other medical and health staff attended the meeting.