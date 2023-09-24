Chinta demands 33% quota for women in TTD

Tirupati: Former MP and senior Congress leader Dr Chinta Mohan demanded the TTD to implement the 33 percent reservation for women in the devasthanam appointments. Speaking to media here on Saturday, he said there are only 600 women employees working against the total number of 1,000 employees and wanted the devasthanam to take up recruitment to correct this disparity.



The former Union Minister said that the Congress party would continue the fight till the TTD fulfils 33 percent women reservation. In this connection, he also wanted the implementation of quota for women in the Supreme Court and High Court where the women judges are less in number.

Mohan also sought the TTD management to disclose publicly the details of gold deposited in various banks. As it is the public asset, the TTD management is bound to make public the details of gold including total quantity, value and where gold stock is deposited. Puthalapattu Prabhakar, Yarla Palli Gopi, Shanti Yadav and Thejovathi were present.