Live
- Gauff hopes WTA Finals in Saudi Arabia can 'open doors' for women's progress
- New species of superbug behind spike in severe human infections
- India plays key role in finalising G20 consensus on disaster risk reduction
- Chittoor dist celebrates Diwali with launch of Deepam-2 scheme
- U'khand Char Dham shrines to close for winter, marking end of 2024 pilgrimage
- Deepam-2 scheme aims at providing essential support to the needy: Collector
- Sardar Patel’s 149th birth anniversary celebrated
- Bhumana to take charge as district YSRCP chief tomorrow
- Free gas cylinders create festive atmosphere in Nellore
- ‘Super Six’ will be implemented in phased manner: Minister Narayana
Just In
Chittoor dist celebrates Diwali with launch of Deepam-2 scheme
- Minister Ramprasad Reddy, Collector Sumit Kumar and MLAs take part in the programme
- They lauded CM Naidu’s commitment towards the marginalised communities
Tirupati: Transport, Youth Affairs and Sports Minister Mandipalli Ramprasad Reddy has praised Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu for his visionary leadership in launching the ‘Deepam-2’ scheme, aimed at providing essential aid to economically disadvantaged women across the State. The inauguration of the scheme took place in a festive atmosphere at the Zilla Parishad High School in Gudipala of Chittoor constituency on Friday. Minister Ramprasad Reddy, addressing the attendees, highlighted that Naidu has been committed to the welfare of marginalised communities, introducing schemes that uplift those in need. Friday’s event, coinciding with Diwali, launched the Deepam-2 programme that will supply three LPG cylinders annually to white ration cardholders, providing economic relief of approximately Rs2,600 per year.
Along with district Collector Sumit Kumar, local representatives, including Chittoor MLA Gurajala Jagan Mohan, Puthalapattu MLA Dr Kalikiri Murali Mohan and GD Nellore MLA VM Thomas joined in the celebration, reiterating that the welfare of the underprivileged remains a top priority. They noted that, under Naidu’s leadership, a slew of welfare measures are being implemented, including Rs4,000 pensions, free transportation for women and the provision of free sand, alongside the recruitment of 16,500 new posts through the upcoming Mega DSC. MLA Jagan Mohan remarked that the Chief Minister’s dedication to fulfilling electoral promises has led to substantial development efforts across Andhra Pradesh, from setting up industrial parks to increasing port infrastructure. He emphasised that Deepam-2 aligns with these commitments, especially through initiatives benefiting women. The Deepam-2 scheme was ceremoniously inaugurated with the attendance of local dignitaries, officials, former MLCs, public representatives and a large gathering of women who celebrated the scheme as a mark of progress.