Chittoor dist celebrates Diwali with launch of Deepam-2 scheme

Tirupati: Transport, Youth Affairs and Sports Minister Mandipalli Ramprasad Reddy has praised Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu for his visionary leadership in launching the ‘Deepam-2’ scheme, aimed at providing essential aid to economically disadvantaged women across the State. The inauguration of the scheme took place in a festive atmosphere at the Zilla Parishad High School in Gudipala of Chittoor constituency on Friday. Minister Ramprasad Reddy, addressing the attendees, highlighted that Naidu has been committed to the welfare of marginalised communities, introducing schemes that uplift those in need. Friday’s event, coinciding with Diwali, launched the Deepam-2 programme that will supply three LPG cylinders annually to white ration cardholders, providing economic relief of approximately Rs2,600 per year.

Along with district Collector Sumit Kumar, local representatives, including Chittoor MLA Gurajala Jagan Mohan, Puthalapattu MLA Dr Kalikiri Murali Mohan and GD Nellore MLA VM Thomas joined in the celebration, reiterating that the welfare of the underprivileged remains a top priority. They noted that, under Naidu’s leadership, a slew of welfare measures are being implemented, including Rs4,000 pensions, free transportation for women and the provision of free sand, alongside the recruitment of 16,500 new posts through the upcoming Mega DSC. MLA Jagan Mohan remarked that the Chief Minister’s dedication to fulfilling electoral promises has led to substantial development efforts across Andhra Pradesh, from setting up industrial parks to increasing port infrastructure. He emphasised that Deepam-2 aligns with these commitments, especially through initiatives benefiting women. The Deepam-2 scheme was ceremoniously inaugurated with the attendance of local dignitaries, officials, former MLCs, public representatives and a large gathering of women who celebrated the scheme as a mark of progress.