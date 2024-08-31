Chittoor MP stresses importance of vegetation

Tirupati: Chittoor MP Daggumalla Prasada Rao stressed the vital role of vegetation in sustaining life on earth during Vana Mahotsavam celebrations held at Chittoor Reserve Forest on Friday. The event, organised by Forest department, saw the MP and City Mayor Amuda planting saplings as part of the green initiative.

Addressing the gathering, MP Prasada Rao underscored that every living being, from insects to humans, relies on vegetation. He urged students to understand the significance of forest conservation, noting that the wealth of vegetation must grow alongside the population. Highlighting the ecological benefits, he stated, "Trees absorb carbon dioxide and release oxygen, essential for mankind and play a crucial role in rain formation and reducing global warming. Our survival depends on protecting nature".

The MP also expressed concern over the shrinking forests and disappearing greenery, stressing the need for public-private partnerships in forest conservation efforts. Mayor Amuda praised Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's initiatives to make Andhra Pradesh greener and encouraged students to develop a lifelong habit of tree planting. Prizes were distributed to winners of competitions organised by the Forest Department. Social Forest DFO Soma Shekhar and other officials were also present at the event.