Civic chief Anupama Anjali bats for holistic development of temple city

Tirupati: Municipal Corporation of Tirupati (MCT) Commissioner Anupama Anjali said that plans are afoot for the holistic development of temple city Tirupati.

As part of it, a comprehensive plan was prepared for efficient functioning of Sachivalayams and to provide prompt services to citizens in the pilgrim city.

She said the city with a population of more than 4 lakh has 102 Schivalayams. Speaking to media persons at the municipal office on Wednesday, she disclosed details on door numbers issue.

Each building in the city has three door numbers of which one for postal address, another one for voters list and third one for digital door number provided by the Centre. She said only first door number i.e. 'house number-street-ward' format should be used as address. Hailing the sanitary staff of MCT, she said in keeping the city clean, a total of 1,434 sanitary workers were plying crucial role and a Rs 2 crore cash award under Swachh Sarvekshan by the Centre last year, was already given to the welfare of sanitary workers.

She added the long-pending demands of workers would be solved soon as MCT gave top priority for welfare of sanitary staff.

Giving details of development activities completed in the city including 3 new PHCs, construction of new roads under master plan, filling of 215 potholes on various roads, appointing night staff at vulnerable points, desiltation of main drains for avoiding floods, ban on plastic and in creating awareness among people, she said Tirupati would be developed on all aspects.

The Commissioner said only 70 percent of population were paying user charges and remaining 30 percent need awareness on it. She said the MCT was getting Rs 38 lakh per month towards user charges against Rs 52 lakh.

Briefing on Swachh Sarvekshan–2022 action plan, she said the MCT was aiming for attaining top rank in the scheme for which an action plan was already prepared and all officials were making efforts to keep the city tidy.

She said there were five Jagananna layouts in the city where the construction works are going on in fast phase.

To monitor the works, 10 amenities secretaries were appointed to each layout, focusing on fast completion.

She said the construction of RuB at RC Road Gate would be completed by August-end.

Additional Commissioner Thanbala Suneetha, Deputy Commissioner Chandramouleeswar Reddy, Municipal Engineers Chandrasekhar, Venkatrami Reddy, Health Officer Dr Harikrishna and Revenue Officer Lokeswar Varma were present.