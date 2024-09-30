Live
- PM Modi to launch Pradhan Mantri Janjatiya Unnat Gram Abhiyan from Hazaribagh on Oct 2
- IOA chief PT Usha slams EC members for not felicitating 2024 Olympic medallists
- Oppn accuses Mahayuti of diverting funds to ‘Ladki Bahin’ scheme for poll gains
- Only CBI can ensure fair probe against CM Siddaramaiah: Karnataka BJP
- ADB approves 30 million USD loan, grant to boost Nepal's climate resilience
- Gujarat bird diversity: Devbhoomi Dwarka leads with 456 species, Kutch records 4.56 lakh birds
- How targeted therapies are boosting outcomes for bone marrow cancer
- TRAI begins consultations on policy for private digital radio broadcasters
- Bid to divert attention from real issues: Shahnawaz slams Kejriwal’s ‘jungle raj’ claim
- ISL 2024-25: Chennaiyin FC coach Coyle seeks strong show against Hyderabad FC
Just In
CJI worships Lord Venkateswara
Highlights
Chief Justice of India Justice D Y Chandrachud visited Tirumala Srivari temple and offered prayers to Lord Venkateswara on Sunday.
Tirumala: Chief Justice of India Justice D Y Chandrachud visited Tirumala Srivari temple and offered prayers to Lord Venkateswara on Sunday.
TTD EO J Syamala Rao and Additional EO Ch Venkaiah Chowdhary welcomed the CJI at Vaikuntham queue complex.
Justice Chandrachud entered the temple along with his entourage through the Vaikuntha queue complex and offered prayers in the sanctum sanctorum.
After darshan, the Vedic Pundits offered Vedaseervachanam to the CJI and his family at Ranganayakula Mandapam.
Later, the TTD EO presented Srivari lamination photo and Thirtha Prasadams to Justice Chandrachud.
CVSO Sridhar, Dy EOs Lokanatham, Bhaskar and others were present.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS