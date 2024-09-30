CJI worships Lord Venkateswara

Tirumala: Chief Justice of India Justice D Y Chandrachud visited Tirumala Srivari temple and offered prayers to Lord Venkateswara on Sunday.

TTD EO J Syamala Rao and Additional EO Ch Venkaiah Chowdhary welcomed the CJI at Vaikuntham queue complex.

Justice Chandrachud entered the temple along with his entourage through the Vaikuntha queue complex and offered prayers in the sanctum sanctorum.

After darshan, the Vedic Pundits offered Vedaseervachanam to the CJI and his family at Ranganayakula Mandapam.

Later, the TTD EO presented Srivari lamination photo and Thirtha Prasadams to Justice Chandrachud.

CVSO Sridhar, Dy EOs Lokanatham, Bhaskar and others were present.