Common devotees granted access to Vaikuntha Dwara Darshan at Tirumala

The revered Vaikuntha Dwara Darshan (viewing of the Vaikuntha Gate) at the Lord Venkateswara temple, dedicated to the deity of the Kali Yuga, is set to continue grandly until January 8.

Having commenced on December 30, the darshans were initially restricted to devotees with advance tokens for the first three days – December 30, 31, and January 1. However, as of today, January 2, the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has opened the doors to general devotees without prior tokens.

In light of the expected heavy crowds, the TTD has issued a plea for devotees to remain calm and avoid pushing. Officials have stated that food, milk, and drinking water are being consistently provided to those queuing for the darshan to ensure their comfort.

Additionally, security measures and medical assistance have been significantly enhanced to cater to the influx of devotees.