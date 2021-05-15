Complete 'Master Plan Road' as per schedule: Civic chief P S Girisha

Tirupati: The Municipal Corporation Commissioner P S Girisha on Saturday directed the engineering officials to complete the 'Master Plan Road' originating from the Guest Line Hotel to GBR road to ease congestion on the busy Tirumala bypass road including the thickly populated Korlagunta area.

The Commissioner along with Corporation engineering officials on Saturday inspected the master plan road and directed the officials to take up the culverts' construction on priority basis to speed up the master plan road required to ease traffic in the pilgrim city.

After noticing encroachments all along the DBR Hospital road, he instructed the town planning authorities to take steps for clearing the encroachments on the busy road ahead of the master plan road.

He also urged the officials to remove the encroachments on the roadside from APSRTC central bus station area to Renigunta road where the Garuda Varadhi, elevated expressway works are going on to ease traffic congestion on the road which in turn facilitates smooth flow of vehicular and public movement on both Renigunta road and Tiruchanur road in the city.

Stating that the encroachment of busy roads proved a major hurdle for traffic, he wanted the officials' to take adequate measures to prevent encroachment of busy roads and also not to hesitate to take stern action like filing cases against the encroachers.

Assistant City Planner (ACP) Shanmugam, Divisional Engineer Vijay Kumar Reddy, Corporation Surveyors Devanand, Prasad and Murali were present. Meanwhile Corporation Mayor Dr R Sirisha held a meeting with the health department personnel on improving sanitation in the city keeping in view the pandemic.

She urged the sanitation officials and staff to ensure 100 per cent door-to-door collection of household waste and implementation of the total ban on plastic goods in the city.