Covid Care Centre with a difference in Thondavada

Tirupati: Heera Islamic School Covid Care Centre near Chandragiri with its serene and salubrious environment is a perfect place for the positive to remain in quarantine as it helps them derive the much needed relief from any mental stress due to the virus attack.

The centre with its lush green trees, away from human habitation gives an impression of a hermitage and anyone can recognise it as a Covid centre only after entering into the building. In addition to the medical care, the centre provides a range of facilities making it quite different from other Covid Care Centres set up as quarantine facilities for the coronavirus positive patients in Chittoor district. The various facilities that are made available at Heera College Covid Centre are sure to help the positive recover early and become normal by getting rid of the virus. The facilities like entertainment, library, yoga and recreational facilities in addition to good food, medicines and regular check up by doctors to help patients recover fast from corona.

No wonder, the 250-bed Covid Care Centre set up just two weeks back within a short span proved different from other centres and became one of the most preferred centres for Covid care in the district, always remaining full to its capacity of 250.

Chandragriri MLA and TUDA chairman Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy is the man behind setting up of the Covid Care centre in a short time. He ensured that the centre is equipped with the required medical and other staff and also have additional facilities to keep the patients engaged in a constructive manner.

Reddy said a new Covid centre was necessitated to cope with the increasing number of Covid cases in the mandals in Chandragiri constituency more so Tirupati Rural which has the highest cases of Covid after Tirupati Urban in the district. With the Padmavathi Covid Centre near Tiruchanur in the constituency jam-packed with Covid patients arriving from many places, the Heera College Covid centre is proving a boon to patients in Chandragiri constituency, he explained.

Chandragiri MPDO and the Covid Centre in-charge Radhamma said that the LED TVs play select programmes including devotional movies, message-oriented films and also temple events while the library has a big stock of books of spiritual, history, geography, comics and social helping the patients to improve their knowledge and also know more about spiritualism more so our Sanathana Dharma.

She said the TTD is providing rice and provisions and helping the government ensure a delicious and nutritious food including breakfast, lunch and dinner is provided to the Covid patients in the centre.

R Ramamurthy from Thondavada village who is the first patient admitted in the centre after its inauguration two weeks back and discharged after cure said, "The facilities including hot water, nutritious food, medical check-up twice a day is more than what I have expected while coffee or milk twice a day, non- vegetarian dish and egg makes me feel remaining at home."