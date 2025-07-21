CPM calls for statewide stir against smart meters

Tirupati: CPM intensified its opposition to the government’s installation of smart electricity meters, alleging that the move primarily benefits Adani companies while burdening the public with additional costs. Speaking at a district-level meeting held at Vemana Vignana Kendram, CPM central committee member D Ramadevi and state secretariat member Moolam Ramesh called on people to resist the imposition of smart meters.

The leaders recalled that during the last elections, TDP leader N Lokesh had urged people to smash smart meters, but after coming to power, he has remained silent on the issue. They condemned this change in stance and termed it unjust. The CPM has announced a statewide protest campaign against smart meters and rising electricity charges, till August 4.

Ramadevi noted that people are already coming forward voluntarily to oppose the smart meters. She also extended CPM’s support to the ongoing strike by municipal engineering workers in the state, demanding the government to immediately address their demands.

The CPM leaders further criticised the state and Central governments, accusing BJP leaders, ministers, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, and Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan of dragging the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) into frequent controversies. They alleged that the BJP aims to stoke religious tensions using Tirupati as a focal point and urged devotees and the public to stay vigilant against such divisive tactics.

District CPM secretary Vandavasi Nagaraju slammed the state government for merging schools, arguing that such policies are aimed at denying education to the poor.

District CPM leaders including Kandarapu Murali, T Subrahmanyam, Angeri Pullayya, P Sai Lakshmi, R Lakshmi, S Jayachandra, and others participated.