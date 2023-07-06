Defeat YSRCP in next polls to protect interests of BC, SC, STs

Vempalle/Proddaturu (YSR district): Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Council Yanamala Ramakrishnudu on Wednesday said that it is not difficult to defeat the Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy in Pulivendula constituency if party activists and leaders worked unitedly.

Addressing the party cadres after the joining of 150 YSRCP workers under former Waqf Board member N Mahammodh Darbar in Vempalle mandal of Pulivendula constituency into TDP fold on Wednesday, Yanamala said that the vast migration of YSRCP supporters from chief minister’s own constituency into TDP reflects the downfall of ruling party in the next elections. He said the victory of TDP was only possible with party activists and leaders if they worked together in the next elections.

Describing the Chief Minister as a ‘big financial fraudster,’ the TDP leader pointed out it is inevitable to defeat YSRCP in the next elections to protect the interests of BC, SC, ST and Minorities.

Pulivendula TDP in-charge Maram Reddy Ravindranath Reddy (B Tech Ravi) said that the vast migrations from YSRCP into TDP in Pulivendula reflects the pathetic condition of ruling party in the state.

Earlier Yanamala inaugurated the Anna Canteen set up by local TDP leader Suresh Naidu in Proddaturu.

Speaking the occasion, he alleged that Jagan was responsible for looting Rs 1 lakh crore public money before becoming the Chief Minister now it has enhanced to Rs 2.50 lakh crore. He predicted that Jagan will land behind bars for amassing illegal assets.

Speaking on the occasion, former minister J C Diwakar Reddy said that the state will face dangerous situation if by mistake YSRCP reestablish the government in the next elections.

TDP politburo member R Srinivasulu Reddy, party leaders Jaganatha Reddy and Rama Gangi Reddy were present.