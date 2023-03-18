Dental screening camp held for children at Sri City

Sri City Foundation in collaboration with Care International Dental Center and Colgate Palmolive on Friday launched a weeklong dental screening camp at the Care International Dental Clinic in Sri City for school children. The camp was aimed to create awareness about dental-related issues and also providing free treatment to children.





On the first day, approximately 45 pupils were tested and given tips on maintaining oral hygiene. A comprehensive dental checkup was conducted on those pupils by Dr Metilda with assistance from paramedical staff.The dietary habits and food choices that contribute to dental decay were explained to the students. The doctors also highlighted the possibility for toxic acid to build when bacteria (plaque) come into contact with oral sugar, which can lead to tooth decay. Colgate Palmolive supplied dental care kits to all the students.





Throughout the week-long activity, a total of over 250 pupils from 14 government elementary schools in and around Sri City are targeted for screening. The dental checkup programme will be administered by Care International Dental Centre's doctors Swarup Kumar Reddy and Srinivas.