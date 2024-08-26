Devotee Rush Continues at Tirumala, 18-Hour Wait for Sarva Darshan

Tirumala: There is a huge crowd of devotees at the Tirumala Venkateswara Temple, with all compartments completely full and many people waiting in long lines outside. The temple is currently experiencing a large number of visitors, leading to a longer wait time for darshan.

Right now, the waiting time for Sarva Darshan, which is the free entry to see Lord Venkateswara, is about 18 hours. Because all compartments are full, many devotees are standing outside, waiting for their chance to have a glimpse of the deity.

The temple authorities have asked devotees to be patient and cooperate with the staff managing the crowds. They are making extra arrangements to help devotees during their long wait, such as setting up more shelters, providing drinking water, and organising queue lines to manage the flow better.

This kind of rush is common during festive seasons, weekends, and auspicious days when pilgrims from all over the country visit the temple. The temple officials are keeping a close watch on the situation and have asked people to plan their visit accordingly, keeping in mind the long wait times.

Devotees are encouraged to check the temple’s official website or helpline for live updates on crowd status and wait times before planning their visit. Despite the long wait, many devotees are seen happily chanting and singing devotional songs, adding to the spiritual atmosphere around the temple.