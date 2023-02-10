Devotees rush increases to Tirumala, to take fourteen hours for darshans

The number of devotees has increased in Tirumala with 10 compartments were filled with devotees who had come to visit Sri Venkateswara Swamy. TTD officials said that devotees without tokens will get Sarvadarshan within 14 hours.



Meanwhile, 59,090 devotees visited temple and 22,593 tonsured their heads. The income of the hundi from the gifts offered by the devotees is Rs. 4.03 crores has been received, said officials.



The TTD officials explained that the annual Brahmotsavam will be held at Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple in Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad from 20th to 28th of this month. For this reason, it has been announced that the grand opening of the mega festival will be held on 19th of this month. As part of festival, Dwajarohanam will be held on February 20, Garudaseva on 24th, Rathotsavam on 27th, Chakrasnanam on 28th and Pushpayagam on March 1.