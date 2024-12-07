Dr BR Ambedkar remembered

Tirupati: Rich tributes paid to Dr Baba Saheb Ambedkar, the architect of Indian constitution and social reformer, on his death anniversary on Friday.

After paying floral tributes to Ambedkar’s portrait at district police office, SP L Subba Rayudu said right from his school days, Ambedkar stoutly opposed caste discrimination and strived to eradicate untouchability and social discrimination and for the rights of under privileged. As the architect of the Indian Constitution, he paved the way for the upliftment of the oppressed classes by ensuring their education and protection their rights, the SP added.

BJP senior leader Gundala Gopinath Reddy garlanded Ambedkar’s statue near RTC bus station and said that Ambedkar’s relentless struggle for the upliftment of the oppressed and depressed classes will be an eternal inspiration for all those championing for the cause of SCs and STs. CPM leaders including district secretary Nagaraju garlanded Ambedkar statue here and called on the people to prepare for a renewed fight with the inspiration of Ambedkar to protect the sacred constitution which is facing threat from communal forces and to save the nation.