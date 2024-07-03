Dr Venkateswar appointed as Tirupati Collector

Tirupati: The State government has appointed Dr Venkateswar Slijamala as Collector and District Magistrate of Tirupati. The post was lying vacant after the incumbent Collector Pravin Kumar was transferred earlier after the new government took charge.

Presently, Joint Collector HM Dhyana Chandra was looking after the responsibilities of the Collector with full additional charge and now he has been relieved from these duties.

Dr Venkateswar’s native place is Giddalur of Praksam district. He studied his medicine degree at Andhra Medical College and earlier worked at King George Hospital in Visakhapatnam.

He also worked in Indian Railways. After his selection into civil services in 2016, he worked as PO, ITDA Paderu, assistant secretary in the Ministry of Health and family welfare and Chittoor Joint Collector.