Elaborate arrangements made for mega DSC

Nellore: The district administration has made elaborate arrangements for the smooth conduct of mega district selection committee (DSC) examination, scheduled from June 6 to 30 in the district.

As many as 31,221 candidates are going to write the exam in eight centers at Iyan Digital Zone at Pottepalem in Nellore rural mandal, Geethanjali Institute of Technology at Gangavaram village of Kovur mandal, PBR Visodaya Institute of Technology and Science, Ramireddy Subbareddy Engineering College in Kavali town, Narayana Engineering College in city, NBKR Institute of Science and Technology, NBKR Arts College in Vakadu mandal, Audi Sankara Engineering College near Gudur town.

Addressing the coordination committee meeting held on Wednesday, DRO Udaya Baskar Rao has directed police personnel to ensure tight security with implementation of Section 144 at exam centers and directed medical officials to set up medical camps in view of intense heat conditions. RTC officials were told to run maximum number of services to transport students to the exam centers.

DEO Balaji Rao has detailed that education department has arranged Help Desk Numbers 6281704160, 8121947387, 8125046997, 9398810958, 7995649286, 7995789286, 9963069286, 7013837359 as candidate can call these numbers for clarifying their doubts. He advised students to reach the centre one hour before the scheduled time.