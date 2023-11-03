Live
Just In
EO condemns BJP criticism on old Mandapams renovation
Tirumala: TTD EO AV Dharma Reddy has condemned the BJP leader Bhanu Prakash Reddy comments on the TTD proposal to reconstruct the ancient Mandapams near Padala Mandapam at Alipiri and Paruveta Mandapam in Tirumala.
Interacting with the media persons after Dial your EO program at Annamaiah Bhavan on Friday in Tirumala, the TTD EO said that the BJP leader had criticised the renovated and redesigned Paruveta Mandapam and wanted retention of old structure only.
Terming the criticism as a painful act, the EO said if Bhanuprakash Reddy is ready, he would show him both the photos of old Mandapam and the newly renovated Mandapam and also shall be scrutinized personally.
He said the old Mandapam near Alipiri was dilapidated and beyond repair and hence on the report of engineering department the Mandapam was renovated.
Both the Mandapams are not under the jurisdiction of the Archaeological Survey of India and hence no permissions needed from the ASI.
He said such motivated and distorted criticism on sensitive issues hurts the sentiments devotees and inflicts injustice on the Hindu community.