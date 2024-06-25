EO reviews on Tirumala temple

Tirumala: As part of departmental review, TTD EO J Syamala Rao reviewed in detail about Tirumala temple, its history, architecture, significance and many other relevant features.

The review meeting was held at Gokulam Rest House in Tirumala on Monday, wherein JEOs Goutami and Veerabrahmam were also present.

In a powerpoint presentation, the EO viewed in detail the magnificent history of Tirumala temple, Vaikhanasa Agama, Jeeyangar system, various rituals, daily, weekly, monthly and annual sevas, different kainkaryams performed to Sri Venkateswara Swamy on a day from Suprabhatam to Ekantam in detail.

Later, he also reviewed different types of darshan including morning sevas, VIP darshan, general darshan, arjita sevas and many more. He asked temple Deputy EO Lokanatham to send him everyday time consumption details of each format of darshan in detail for better understanding.

Earlier during the day, EO Syamala Rao inspected Narayanagiri sheds along with engineering officials and gave them a few suggestions over how to manage pilgrim crowd in an effective manner. JEOs Goutami and Veerabrahmam, CVSO Narasimha Kishore, CE Nageswara Rao, SE2 Jagadeeshwar Reddy and others accompanied the EO during inspection.