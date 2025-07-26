Fears on smart meters unfounded: SPDCL CMD

Tirupati: Theintroduction of smart meters by SPDCL will in no way impose additional burden on the consumers and it is aimed to ensure transparency, said SPDCL CMD Santhosa Rao.

In the wake of the series of protests by political parties Statewide against smart meters and the subsequent fears and doubts among consumers that the smart meters impose more burden on them, SPDCL CMD Santhosa Rao categorically stated that there will be no additional burden because of smart meters on the consumers.

In a statement here on Friday, he made it clear that the fears of smart meters were unfounded. In fact, the smart meters enable the consumers to have an effective control over electricity consumption and ensure more transparency.

He said SPDCL set up a helpline for any clarification on smart meters and urged the consumers not to be carried away by rumours and baseless allegations on introduction of smart meters which is solely for the benefit of the consumers only.