Fervour marks Varalakshmi Vratam at Tiruchanur

Tirupati: Religious and spiritual l fervor marked the Varamahalakshmi Vratam held at Sri Padmavathi Ammavari temple in Tiruchanur by TTD on Friday.

In view of Covid restrictions, TTD authorities organised the fete in Ekantam (without public participation) in Sri Krishna Mukha Mandapam.

A total of 2,713 devotees who booked the tickets on line earlier have virtually participated in auspicious Varalakshmi Vratam.

Sri Venkateswara Bhakti Channel (SVBC) telecast the entire programme live between 10am and 12 noon for the sake of global devotees.

Every year, Varalakshmi Vratam is observed on the Friday which occurs before Pournami.

The entire event took place under the supervision of pancharatra agama advisor Srinivasacharyulu while Babu Swamy rendered Puja Kainkaryams.

The rituals like Viswaksena Aradhana, Punyahavachanam, Grandhipuja, Kalasa Puja, Sahasra Namarchana, Astottara Parayanam, Kankanadharana and Vratakatha were rendered to the processional deity Goddess Padmavathi Devi who was seated majestically with all Her religious splendour on a special Asanam and Pushpa Kainkaryam was offered amidst chanting of vedic hymns by priests.

The participant devotees will get India post (not for overseas devotees) one Uttariyam, one blouse piece, Kumkum (vermillion) packet, bangles and other prasadam which were offered in the special pujas as part of Varalakshmi Vratam.

It is a belief of devotees that offering vermilion, blouse piece, bangles to Goddess in Vralakshmi Vratam can fetch auspicious results to their family.

TTD Trust Board chairman Y V Subba Reddy, EO K S Jawahar Reddy, JEO Sada Bhargavi, CVSO Gopinath Jatti, temple DyEO Kasturi Bai and other officers, temple staff, archakas were present.