Five-day Srivari Teppotsavam to begin at Tirumala today

Tirumala: Srivari Salakatla Teppotsavam will be held from March 20 to 24 at Tirumala between 7 pm and 8 pm everyday at Swamy Pushkarini.

On the first day of the raft festival on March 20, Lord Sri Ramachandra Murthy along with Sri Sita Lakshmana Anjaneya will ride for three rounds on the float in Pushkarini and bless the devotees.

On the second day on March 21, Sri Krishna Swamy along with Rukmini will take a trip on the rafts three times. On the third day on March 22, Sri Malayappa Swamy along with Sridevi and Bhudevi will bless the devotees. Similarly Sri Malayappa Swamy will make five trips on the float on the fourth day on March 23 and seven times on the last day on March 24 and give darshan to devotees. The TTD has cancelled Sahasra Deepalankara Seva on March 20 and 21 and Arjita Brahmotsavam and Sahasra Deepalankara Seva on March 22, 23 and 24.