Floral tributes paid to Vengamamba

Tirumala: On the occasion of the 208th Vardhanti of Matrusri Tarigonda Vengamamba, floral tributes were paid at Vengamamba Ghat in Tirumala. TTD officials, descendants of Vengamamba participated in this Pushpanjali programme.

