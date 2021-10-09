Foundry 4.0 student activity centre inaugurated at IIT Tirupati

Tirupati: Foundry 4.0 student activity centre (F4SAC) was inaugurated at Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Tirupati on Saturday by the Director Prof K N Satyanarayana. It was set up in association with the Institute of Indian Foundrymen (IIF). On the occasion, the Director explained the need and importance of Industry-Institute interaction and the role of F4SAC in producing experts in the field of Foundry for the Indian industry.

About 30 Ferrous, Non-ferrous casting industries participated in the event including Ashok Leyland Ltd, Ashley Alteams India Ltd, Haste Alloy India Limited, Srikalahasthi Pipes, Sibar Autoparts Ltd and AGM Nelcast Ltd. Dr Ajay Kumar, faculty coordinator, F4SAC, IIT Tirupati; Dr A Madan Mohan, Head of Mechanical Engineering department, Dr E Anil Kumar, dean SRC, IIF office bearers K Dayalan, P Venkatesan, and R A Prasad were present on the occasion.

Later, the Industrial representatives shared their thoughts on recent trends and expressed interest to extend their support to IIT Tirupati through internship, placements and research collaborations.

Photo: IIT Tirupati Director Prof K N Satyanarayana with other dignitaries at the inauguration plaque of Foundry 4.0 student activity centre on Saturday.