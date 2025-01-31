Live
- Green Careers 2030: Emerging Opportunities for Study Abroad Graduates
- Fatima Sana Sheikh opens up about casting couch incidents in south film industry
- The dark influence of violent movies on society
- Apple Intelligence to Debut in India This April, Confirms Tim Cook
- Budget 2025 - A catalyst for cybersecurity skill sevelopment in India
- How budget 2025 can address India’s skill gap
- ‘Biscope 2025’ Showcases Creative Brilliance at Suchitra Academy
- Acer Electric Expands in Hyderabad with New Nagole Showroom
- Vernon Skin Clinic Marks 10 Years of Excellence with Grand Expansion
- New Osmania General Hospital to Be Built at Goshamahal with Modern Facilities and 2,000 Beds
Just In
Free treatment in SVIMS under SV Pranadana scheme
Committee approves a list of 194 patients for free treatment
Tirupati: The Pranadana Committee approved a list consisting of 194 patients suffering with various ailments for providing free treatment including surgery.
The committee chaired by SVIMS Director Dr RV Kumar met on Thursday and approved the list of 194 patients for free treatment. Committee members including SVIMS Medical Superintendent Dr Ram, RMO Dr Koti Reddy, Chief Accounts Officer D Gopi, Additional FA and CAO Ravi Prasad, TTD Chief Medical Officer Dr Narmada, BIRRDS Hospital RMO Dr Ramamurthy, SVRR Government Hospital Dr Raghavendra, SVIMS CT Surgery Department Head Dr Satyavathi, Neurology Wing Head Dr Nandagopal and others were present.
aDepartment-wise, the number of patients selected for free treatment based on their economic criteria and other conditions includecardiothoracic (18), endocrinology, (1), general surgery (3), medical oncology (2), medicine (21), nephrology (55), neurology (36),neurosurgery (19), gynaecology (2), radiation oncology (5), surgical gastroenterology (29), surgical oncology (2) and urology (1). It may be noted here that TTD has set up Sri Venkateswara Pranadanam Trust to provide free treatment in the hospitals in the city including TTD-run SVIMS, BIRRD and government SVRR hospital for poor patients.