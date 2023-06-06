Govinda Govinda town reverberates with Jai Sriram slogans

Tirupati: As Tirupati town is getting ready for the pre release function of Adipurush telugu film, the levels of enthusiasm are high here since morning.

All arrangements for the function have been completed and shouts of Jai Sriram are heard near the venue. It may be recalled that Prabhas who is the hero of the film and his team visited the Tirumala on monday and offered prayers to Lord Venkateswara. The pre release function will start at 6 pm.