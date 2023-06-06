Live
- KSRTC collects Rs 29.50 lakh for smoking at bus stands in 2022-23
- Minister Audimulapu Suresh denies non-clearance of bills by ULBs
- Tirupati: ‘Slip road’ ends woes of Sivajyothi Nagar residents
- GRT Jewellers launches festival sale
- Sunny Leone brings vacation vibes to the ocean
- APSRTC bus overturns at Narsannapet in Srikakulam, 19 injured
- MyVoice: Views of our readers 6th June 2023
- Govinda Govinda town reverberates with Jai Sriram slogans
- One ticket unsold at every screening ‘Adipurush;’ makers clarifies the reason
- Gujarat Pollution Control Board and Marwadi University conclude hackathon on waste processing, Valsad team emerges winner
Govinda Govinda town reverberates with Jai Sriram slogans
Highlights
As Tirupati town is getting ready for the pre release function of Adipurush telugu film, the levels of enthusiasm are high here since morning.
Tirupati: As Tirupati town is getting ready for the pre release function of Adipurush telugu film, the levels of enthusiasm are high here since morning.
All arrangements for the function have been completed and shouts of Jai Sriram are heard near the venue. It may be recalled that Prabhas who is the hero of the film and his team visited the Tirumala on monday and offered prayers to Lord Venkateswara. The pre release function will start at 6 pm.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENTS