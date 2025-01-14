Live
Grandeur marks Sri Goda Kalyanam
Tiruppavai Pravachanam concludes
Tirupati: Sri Goda Kalyanam was held in grandeur on Monday at the Annamacharya Kalamandiram in Tirupati on the occasion of the end of the auspicious month of Dhanurmasam.
Under the auspices of TTD Alwar Divya Prabandha Project, Tiruppavai pravachans were con-ducted with prominent scholars for a month in 250 centre across the country.First, the festivals of Sri Godadevi (Andal) and Sri Ranganathaswamy were celebrated on the stage. After that, Kalyana Ghattam was conducted.
Vedic recitation by Vedic pundits, Sankeertans by Annamacharya project artistes, celestial Kalyanam was held in grandeur.
The Tiruppavai Pravachanam held for almost a month from December 16 at Annamacharya Kalamandiram in Tirupati under the auspices of TTD Alwar Divya Prabandha Project and con-cluded on Monday. Chakravarty Ranganathan, a prominent scholar from Tirupati, gave Tiruppavai Pravachanam.
TTD FACAO Balaji, Alwar Divya Prabandha Project co-ordinator Purushottam, programme as-sistant Kokila and local devotees participated in this programme.