Heavy rain affects normal life in Tirupati

Tirupati: The sudden burst of heavy rain accompanied with strong gales panicked the residents in the pilgrim city on Sunday afternoon. The heavy rain lashed out for over an hour while the spells continued for another 2-3 hours in different parts of the city inundating several low-lying areas causing severe inconvenience to people. Several roads were flooded with rainwater and causing severe traffic disruptions.

Several temporary sheds were blown out and many trees uprooted. Gusty winds and intermittent lightning panicked the denizens and the power supply was disrupted for over five hours at different places in the city and the surrounding areas. The city witnessed a similar situation on May 25 in which several electric poles were damaged and felldown. Power disruptions were caused especially in those areas again.

At Subba Reddy Nagar of Tirupati rural mandal, an electric pole fell across the road damaging a car. Another car got damaged at DR Mahal road with a big tree uprooted and fell on it. Causing traffic disruptions, two more big trees were uprooted at Korlagunta on Tirumala bypass road. At Korameenugunta, the heavy rain accompanied by gales wreaked havoc with more than 20 temporary shelters with iron sheets collapsed. The denizens were looking for the government staff for rescue operations.