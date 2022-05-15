House will not save Chandrababu Naidu in Kuppam

Tirupati: Minister for energy, environment and mines Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy lamented TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu's decision to construct a house for him in Kuppam. Speaking to the media here on Saturday, the minister said that seeing the good governance of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, Naidu was left with no choice but to construct a house in his constituency. Till now, he has only an R & B guest house as his address there. But, even if he constructs a house there or distributes gold coins to the people, his defeat in Kuppam is certain and YSRCP will emerge victorious there in the next elections.

Referring to the comments of Naidu on meters to agriculture motors, Ramachandra Reddy said that there are 18 lakh agriculture motors in the state while in Srikakulam itself there are 28,000 motors. As a pilot project, meters were fixed to motors in Srikakulam with which the farmers got additional subsidy by 33.15 per cent. Under the meters system, bank accounts are being opened on farmers accounts and funds will be credited to those accounts which they pay to discoms.

He said that there is a transparent sand policy under which sand is being given free of cost for those who take it on bullock carts and government sanctioned houses. Through the tendering process total transparency has been introduced.