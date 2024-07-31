INDIA bloc activists demand immediate release of Arvind Kejriwal

Tirupati: Demanding the immediate release of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, activists of Aam Aadmi party and other INDIA alliance partners staged a dharna at Ambedkar statue here on Tuesday.

The activists held placards criticising the NDA government for its vindictive politics. They raised slogans against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP.

Speaking on the occasion, Aam Aadmi party Tirupati district president Neerugattu Nagesh said that though the courts were granting bail, the CBI and ED were preventing the release of the Aam Aadmi Party chief and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal from jail.

The BJP-led NDA government at the Centre was acting in an undemocratic manner silencing the voice of opposition parties, he said. Nagesh observed that the health of Kejriwal was getting deteriorated due to his prolonged imprisonment and demanded his immediate release keeping in view his health condition.

Congress party States spokesperson Mangati Gopal Reddy criticised PM Modi for misusing ED and CBI to suppress the opposition and continue in power. He warned that the opposition will intensify the stir if Kejriwal was not released from jail. Representatives of INDIA alliance Venkata Chalapathi, Kalluri Balasubramanyam, Chandu, Murali, Kiran, Gangadhar and Ahmad Vani Mallelawere present.