Intensify efforts to bring down anaemia, officials told

Tirupati: AP Pollution Control Board (APPCB) chairman Dr Sameer Sharma asked the officials to focus on anaemia seriously and bring down the number of anaemic patients significantly. He also asked them to take steps to strictly implement the ban on single use plastics by showing alternatives to them. Addressing a review meeting on Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) here on Saturday, he said that as part of SDG, medical tests have to be conducted for those between 10-19 years of age and pregnant women every month.

Iron folic acid tablets and additional nutritional supplements are to be provided to those required and it should have regular monitoring. The goal must be to make them non-anaemic and for this the concentration must be at the secretariat level. Also, if children between 0-5 years of age are enrolled for Aadhaar card by arranging special camps, they can also be linked to medical tests and their condition can be monitored. Folic acid tablets and additional nutritional supplements should be provided to all students who are suffering from anaemia in every school.

Dr Sharma said that there should be strict vigilance on the single use plastic making units and dealers and by showing alternatives to them, it should be banned. Plastic carry bags with above 120 microns are only allowed for use. Focus should be laid on medical waste and e-waste management in panchayat and municipality level should be there. Achieving the SDG should be on top of the agenda, he stated. In a powerpoint presentation, district collector K Venkataramana Reddy said that the Aadhaar enrolment of those between 0-5 years is low in the district and 9,8376 people found anaemic in the age group of 10-19 years. Out of them, 15,000 are moderate while another 77,000 are at minor stages of anaemia. AP Pollution Control Board officials K V Rao, M D M Prasad, Narendra Babu, Madan Mohan, district planning officer Ashok Kumar, RIO Ramesh, DM&HO Dr U Sreehari and other officials attended the meeting.