Jawahar Reddy relieved as TTD EO

Tirumala: Dr KS Jawahar Reddy has been relieved from the post of Executive Officer (FAC) of Tirumala-Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) as part of routine transfer of IAS officers effected on Sunday. Jawahar Reddy will continue as Special Chief Secretary to the CM. Additional EO AV Dharma Reddy has been given full additional charge of the TTD.

Soon after handing over the charge, Jawahar Reddy said that it was divine opportunity for him to get a chance to render service as the Executive Officer of the world famous Hindu Religious Organisation, TTD.

Earlier, Jawahar Reddy along with his family had a darshan of Lord Venkateswara after which he was rendered Vedaseervachanam at Ranganayakula Mandapam.

He was presented with Theertha Prasadams, coffee table book and Srivari photos. He expressed his immense pleasure for having rendered services as the Executive Officer of TTD for 19 months and getting an opportunity to take up several initiatives enhancing the image of the TTD and also traditional practices in Tirumala temple.



Thanking the Lord for giving him the great opportunity to serve him and his devotees at large, Reddy observed. "With His blessings, I was able to complete many projects." He had taken up comprehensive spiritual and Dharmic programmes for the welfare of humanity. Some of them include the promotion of cow-based organic agricultural practices, MoUs for embryo transfer and animal feed production in collaboration with SV Veterinary University, production of 15 Pancha Gavya products in collaboration with Ashirwad pharmacy of Coimbatore and promotion of sacred flower gardens with Sri City collaboration.

During his tenure, he intensified the implementation of ban on plastic in Tirumala and introduced Jala Prasadam, free purified water. Among other initiatives were completion of Alipiri roof slab works, Tulabharam at Tiruchanoor Sri Padmavathi temple, innovative complaint tracking system and easy room allocation system.

He also focussed on green energy programme of generating 5 mw solar powers on 25 acre near Dharmagiri, 35 electric cars from EESL replacing petrol and diesel vehicles, modernisation of TTD administrative building, filling up of compensatory jobs, new children's hospital at BIRRD complex, cerebral palsy treatment at BIRRD, etc.