JEO reviews Vontimitta Brahmotsavam arrangements

Tirupati: TTD JEO V Veerabrahmam instructed the officials concerned to make arrangements for Sri Kodandarama Swamy Brahmotsavams in Von-timitta, Kadapa district, to be held from April 5 to 15.

He held a review with the officials at his Chamber in TTD Administrative Building in Tirupati on Friday, as per the instructions of TTD EO J Syamala Rao.

The JEO instructed the officials to make arrangements keeping in mind that Sri Sitarama Kalyanam to be held on April 11. He told to avoid any difficulties in the preparation and distribution of Swamy’s pearls, in the distribution of Annaprasadam, and advance plans should be prepared for accommodation and food arrangements for the officers and employees appointed on deputation for the Brahmotsavams. The officials told to set up counters to distribute buttermilk and drink-ing water to prevent heat wave. TTD vigilance officials should coordinate with local police and prepare a plan for security and parking arrangements.

He suggested that special attention should be paid to the entry and exit routes for the devotees at the wedding venue, arrangement of queue lines, parking, traffic, attractive flower decorations, electrical decorations, food offerings and distribution of pearl thalambralu. He directed to take appropriate measures to avoid interruption in power supply; sanitation arrangements should be made in coordina-tion with local panchayat staff and to set up first aid centres, and to keep necessary medicines, ambulances and staff prepared.

JEO Veerabrahmam said that a meeting would be held with the Ka-dapa district officials soon. Deputy Commissioner Govinda Rajan, Anna Prasad Special Officer GLN Sastry and Town Planning Expert Ramudu participated in this meeting, while Gunabhushan Reddy, Natesh Babu and other officials were present virtually.