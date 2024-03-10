Kadapa: Flag march held ahead of elections

Kadapa : Central Armed Forces have conducted flag marches ‘Sashastra Seema Bal’ at various areas in the district on Saturday, ahead of the general elections.

District SP Siddharth Kaushal stressed the significance of citizen cooperation in ensuring peaceful elections and urged public not to engage with anti-social elements, asking them to report any disruptions to peace and order.

Under the supervision of Kadapa DSP MD Sharif, a flag march was held in Chennuru town of Kamalapuram constituency. Central Armed Forces personnel participated in the march, covering various parts of the town, with the active involvement of Chennuru CI Parthasaradhi and staff.

Flag march was organized in the troubled village of Suddapally of Jammalamadugu constituency under the supervision of Probationary DSP Srikanth and officers and personnel of the Central Armed Forces and Vallur SI Venkataramana and staff, along with Central forces under the command of Kamalapuram CI Ramakrishna Reddy in Kamalapuram constituency.