Live
- Mallu Rajesh Naidu joins in TDP in presence of Nara Lokesh in Chilakaluripet
- Bharat Ratna LK Advani shattered many stereotypes, breached boundaries in Indian politics
- Adari Anand Kumar conducts campaign in GVMC 89th ward
- Mekapati Raja Gopal Reddy Participates in Vijaya Sankalpa Yatra in kaligiri
- Steeped in History- San Francisco’s Legendary Hotels
- YSRCP Vijayawada West candidate Sheikh Asif conducts election campaign
- Gudi Sambaraalu’s ‘Sanjeevini’ ballet mesmerises audience with divine artistry
- Rally to protect democracy: INDIA bloc
- Steeped in History- San Francisco’s Legendary Hotels
- BJP gears up to retain hold on reserved seats in UP
Just In
Kadiri: Sea of devotees at Kadiri Rathotsavam
Highlights
Over four lakh devotees participated Rathotsavam of Lord Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy in Kadiri Saturday.
Kadiri (Sri Sathya Sai district) : Over four lakh devotees participated Rathotsavam of Lord Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy in Kadiri Saturday. The procession that started from Mada streets of chowk circle and passed through major roads and returned, lasted for about five to six hours.
People from Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Telangana and Tamil Nadu came to witness the event. Thousands of Muslim devotees from Kadiri offered davanam to Lord Narasimha Swamy chariot as per the custom. Davanam, a fragrance herb, mainly produced in Kadiri area, was offered by devotees to the Lord all through the procession.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT