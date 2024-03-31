  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > Cities > Tirupathi

Kadiri: Sea of devotees at Kadiri Rathotsavam

Kadiri: Sea of devotees at Kadiri Rathotsavam
x

Streets filled with lakhs of devotees, who came to witness Lord Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Rathotsavam in Kadiri on Saturday

Highlights

Over four lakh devotees participated Rathotsavam of Lord Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy in Kadiri Saturday.

Kadiri (Sri Sathya Sai district) : Over four lakh devotees participated Rathotsavam of Lord Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy in Kadiri Saturday. The procession that started from Mada streets of chowk circle and passed through major roads and returned, lasted for about five to six hours.

People from Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Telangana and Tamil Nadu came to witness the event. Thousands of Muslim devotees from Kadiri offered davanam to Lord Narasimha Swamy chariot as per the custom. Davanam, a fragrance herb, mainly produced in Kadiri area, was offered by devotees to the Lord all through the procession.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X