Kadiri: Sea of devotees at Kadiri Rathotsavam

Kadiri (Sri Sathya Sai district) : Over four lakh devotees participated Rathotsavam of Lord Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy in Kadiri Saturday. The procession that started from Mada streets of chowk circle and passed through major roads and returned, lasted for about five to six hours.

People from Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Telangana and Tamil Nadu came to witness the event. Thousands of Muslim devotees from Kadiri offered davanam to Lord Narasimha Swamy chariot as per the custom. Davanam, a fragrance herb, mainly produced in Kadiri area, was offered by devotees to the Lord all through the procession.