Kakuturu: Jagananna Arogya Suraksha, a big hit in rural areas said Kakani Govardhan Reddy

Kakuturu: Jagananna Arogya Suraksha, a big hit in rural areas said Kakani Govardhan Reddy
Agriculture Minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy enquiring an old aged woman about the treatment being provided by doctors at Jagananna Arogya Suraksha camp organised at Kakuturu village in Venkatachalam mandal on Friday.

Highlights

Agriculture Minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy said that the Jagananna Arogya Suraksha (JAS) camps organised by the government are drawing huge response from all sections of people.

Kakuturu (Nellore district) : Agriculture Minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy said that the Jagananna Arogya Suraksha (JAS) camps organised by the government are drawing huge response from all sections of people.

After inspecting the JAS camp held at Kakuturu village in Venkatachalam mandal on Friday along with the officials, the minister expressed satisfaction over the facilities being provided to patients and their attendants at the camp.

Speaking on the occasion, Kakani described the health camp as boon to the poor as they are getting corporate type medical facilities in JAS camps.

He said the patients who were diagnosed with chronic diseases during the JAS camp, would be referred to the corporate network hospitals for better treatment and surgeries.

Lauding former chief minister YS Rajasekhar Reddy for introducing YSR Aarogyasri which covers 1,200 diseases, he said now Jagan Mohan Reddy included more than 3,000 ailments in the scheme and facilitated treatment in corporate hospitals at free of cost.

Earlier, the minister inspected the stalls being organised by ICDS department and distributed nutrition kits to pregnant women.

MPDO Venkata Ramesh, doctors and local public representatives were present.

