Kanipakam temple chief thanks CM for raising retirement age
Highlights
Chittoor: Kanipakam Temple Trust Board Chairman A Mohan Reddy on Friday thanked Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy for raising retirement age from 60 to 62 years for the employees of endowments department and hiking the honorarium of Archakas from Rs 5,000 to Rs 10,000 per month.
Addressing a press conference held at Kanipakam temple on Friday, he also thanked the chief minister for not fixing retirement age for the archakas working in small temples.
He also said the temple has received Rs 1.19 crore Hundi collections for last 14 days.
