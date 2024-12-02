Live
Krishnaveeni Sangeeta Neerajanam held on a grand note
Tirupati: The ‘Krishnaveeni Sangeeta Neerajanam 2024’ celebrations held on a high note in Tirupati on Sunday with a grand musical concert at Indira Priyadarsini Silver Jubilee Auditorium of Sri Padmavati Mahila Visvavidyalayam.
Organised jointly by Tourism and Cultural Ministries of India and Andhra Pradesh, the event captivated audiences with mesmerising performances.
Local MLA Arani Srinivasulu, speaking at the event, expressed his joy at hosting this prestigious cultural gathering in Tirupati. He applauded the performances by Vidwan Garimella Balakrishna Prasad and Vidushi R Bullemma and their ensemble for their soul-stirring renditions.
The event was graced by prominent figures, including SV University Vice-Chancellor Prof Ch Appa Rao, Registrar Prof M Bhupathi Naidu, SPMVV Dean of Student Affairs Prof Katyayani, Rita Chowdhury from Sangeet Natak Akademi, Southern Zone Tourism RD Venkatesan, AP Tourism RD R Ramana Prasad and Jyothirmayi, Principal of Government Music College, Nellore.
MLA Srinivasulu highlighted the ongoing efforts to promote spiritual and eco-tourism in Tirupati and said that the Krishnaveeni Sangeeta Neerajanam celebrations would continue in Vijayawada on December 7 and 8, extending the cultural festivity to other regions of the state.
SV University VC Appa Rao lauded Balakrishna Prasad’s divine concerts, emphasising their role in popularising Annamacharya keerthanas.