Kurnool: Siva Kumar to represent Sepak takraw team at Asian games
Sepak takraw State Association secretary G Srinivasulu said that Siva Kumar of Kurnool town was selected from South India to represent the Asian games to be conducted from September 23 to October 8 at Hangzhou city in China.
Speaking to ‘The Hans India’, Srinivasulu said that AP team apart from other three teams from the country was selected to the Asian games. 40-day training was given to the team members by foreign coaches in Thailand. Later another 30-day training was also given by All India Sepaktakraw Association in Delhi.
Srinivasulu said it is a proud moment for the people of the State that Siva Kumar has been selected to represent Sepaktakraw team at Asian games in China. Siva Kumar, hailing from Kurnool town, has won two international championship competitions and he also represented national-level games several times. He has been selected after pursuing is enormous experience and participations at the international and national games.
Sepak takraw State Association members, district sports associations presidents and secretaries and others congratulated Siva Kumar on this occasion.