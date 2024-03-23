Kurnool: Suspense continues over Alur and Adoni tickets

Kurnool : Suspense is continuing among the aspirants of Alur and Adoni constituencies as party chief Nara Chandrababu Naidu announced candidatures to 12 Assemblies of the 14 in the undivided Kurnool district and kept two Assemblies, Alur and Adoni, in pending.

Amid rumours of confirming Alur ticket to BC community candidate going on social media, there are chances for Veerabhadra Goud, who hails from BC community, to get the ticket. But this made present constituency in-charge Kotla Sujathamma depressed as she may lose the opportunity. But she is not leaving a single effort to get the ticket. Recently, her cadre staged a protest in front of Naidu's residence in Hyderabad, demanding confirmation of ticket to Sujathamma.

But according to Naidu's strategy of one ticket to one family, she may not get the chance as party has given Dhone ticket to her husband Kotla Jaya Surya Prakash Reddy. According to sources, Adoni ticket may be allotted to BJP candidate as part of TDP-BJP-JSP alliance. If that is the case, then senior leader and constituency in-charge Meenakshi Naidu would lose the opportunity. But Meenakshi Naidu is leaving no stone unturned to grab the ticket at any cost.

Political experts said in a week or so Chandrababu Naidu may announce fourth list, which decides candidates’ fate.

Meanwhile, an interesting information came to fore on Friday, which stated that Boggula Dastagiri, who was confirmed as the candidate to Kodumur constituency, is likely to be replaced by a retired IAS officer Dasari Srinivasulu. After retirement, Srinivasulu joined BJP and has been an active activist. His name is going viral on social platforms. Sources informed that some influential BJP leaders were exerting pressure on Naidu through Prime Minister Narendra Modi to allocate Kodumur ticket to it. If Naidu has to yield to Modi, then the ticket would be given to Dasari Srinivasulu. Sources also said that there is every chance to consider candidature of Srinivasulu because YSRCP has given ticket to a retired IAS officer Md Imtiyaz.