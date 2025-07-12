L & T told to submit comprehensive plan on revamping security

Tirumala: Keeping in mind the future needs in the larger interests of the safety and security of the multitude of devotees visiting Tirumala, TTD EO J Syamala Rao along with Additional EO Ch Venkaiah Chowdary held a meeting with the L&T on revamping security apparatus with a special focus on Alipiri check point.

On the occasion, the team of experts from L and T have given a detailed power point presentation over the State-of-the-Art security facilities including the modernisation of the Alipiri check point, high-capacity scanners, measures to be taken for expeditious completion of checks, parking management, traffic control, integrated surveillance system, common alarm management system, traffic enforcement system, no helmet detection, command control system and many more aspects.

Speaking on the occasion, the EO said that plans should be prepared keeping in view the needs for the next four decades at Tirumala.

He asked the L&T representatives to come out with a comprehensive long-term and short-term plan on traffic checking and regulation.

TTD CV&SO Muralikrishna, CE Satyanarayana, L&T representatives, Transport and IT GM Sesha Reddy, ASP Ramakrishna, VGOs Ram Kumar, Surendra, Sada Lakshmi and other officials also participated.