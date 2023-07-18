Lord Malayappa blesses devotees from atop Pushpa Pallaki

TIRUMALA: On the pleasant evening of Monday, Sri Malayappa, flanked by Sridevi and Bhudevi, mounted on a colourful Pushpa Pallaki and blessed devotees.

Following the age-old temple tradition, the deities adorned with dazzling ornaments were taken in a procession atop flower-decked palanquin, in the Mada streets after observing the annual Anivara Asthanam in the famed Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple, every year. Erode-based donor devotee Senguttuvan donated the entire stock of flowers required for the decoration of the Pallaki for which six varieties of flowers of various hues were used to decorate the divine palanquin.

The diorama of Sri Bhu Sameta Srinivasa in the front side top of the palanquin with the figurines of Chinni Krishna on either side with Lord Hanuman leading behind is a feast to the eyes of devotees. Due to rainy conditions on the hills, temple authorities as a precautionary measure, allowed only Sarkar Harathi to the deities during the procession in the Mada streets, leaving Harthis by others including Mutts suspended.

TTD EO A V Dharma Reddy, Trust board member Ramulu, temple Dy EO Lokanatham, peishkar Srihari, garden wing deputy director Srinivasulu and others were present.