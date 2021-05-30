Madanapalle medical college to be completed in 30 months

Tirupati: The new government medical college proposed to be set up near Madanapalle is becoming a reality with the Chief Minister going to perform the ground breaking ceremony on Monday through virtual mode. The Rs 475 crore college will be the third one in the government sector after SV Medical College and Sri Padmavathi Medical College for Women in Tirupati.

The setting up of new college in Madanapalle mandal assumed significance amid demands for making the town as the district headquarters instead of Rajampet when the proposed new districts based on parliamentary constituency limits were announced.

Right from the beginning, the government was of the view to establish new college in Madanapalle only as part of its decision to set up one medical college each in all Parliamentary constituencies. The officials have examined three sites for the purpose initially and finalised the site near Arogyavaram of Pothubolu panchayat where it will be built in 95.44 acres in which the proposed built up area will be 13.40 lakh sq ft.

Andhra Pradesh Medical Services Infrastructure Development Corporation (APMSIDC) was entrusted with the construction works which are to be completed in 30 months. Apart from college building, the construction of teaching hospital, residential staff quarters for both teaching and non-teaching staff, students hostels for 1st and 2nd year, accommodation for junior and senior residents, nursing college, accommodation for students nurses hostel, working staff nurses quarters and hostels, central kitchen and dining, mortuary, central drug store, bio medical waste plant room etc., will be taken up during the first phase itself.

Initially, 100 students will be admitted per year. The teaching hospital will have 420 beds which includes 100 beds each for general medicine and general surgery departments. The medical college will have G+4 floors with 8 teaching rooms, three museums, 8 laboratories, 4 lecture theatres, 2 examination halls with 250 capacity each and a library. The college and teaching hospital will boost up the medical services in the backward region. Hitherto, people from this area have to go to Tirupati or Bengaluru for advanced medical care. Minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy and MP P Mithun Reddy have put in all efforts in bringing the college to this area.

Collector M Hari Narayanan, Sub Collector M Jahnavi, APMSIDC EE P Dhananjaya Reddy and MLA Nawaz Basha visited the site on Sunday to review the arrangements for the Monday's programme. The Collector directed the officials to make ready all equipment for uninterrupted video conferencing.