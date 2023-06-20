Madanapalle: Sarpanch protests after his name not found in plaque

Live
Madanapalle (Annamayya district): Tension prevailed for some time at the inaugural of the newly constructed ‘Sachivalyam in Chikilabailu village near Madanapalle on Monday with the village Sarpanch and his followers resorting to a protest.
Sarpanch Prabhakar angered on his name was not found in the plaque unveiled by Mdanapalle MLA Navaz Basha to mark the inauguration of the Sachivalyam building and resorted to stage a protest. His followers and relatives joined the protest and raised slogans against the injustice to the Sarpanch, leading to tension in the meeting.
Police intervened and took the Sarpanch Prabhakar and others into custody and shifted them to taluka police station after which the MLA inaugurated the building.
In the scuffle between the police and the Sarpanch and his followers, Sarpanch father was injured and admitted in hospital. Meanwhile TDP leader and former MLA Shajahan, Jana Sena Party leader Ramdas and party activists jointly protested condemning the arrest of Sarpanch Prabhakar.