Maha Samprokshanam of Balaji temple in Jammu on June 8
The Maha Samprokshanam of the newly-built Sri Balaji temple in Jammu will be held on June 8.
Tirupati: The Maha Samprokshanam of the newly-built Sri Balaji temple in Jammu will be held on June 8.
Ahead of this, Vedic rituals will be held from June 3. As part of propagating Sanatana Hindu Dharma across the country, the TTD has built a temple at Majeen village in Jammu. It was constructed fulfilling the Vaikhanasa Agama requirements in a beautiful manner. It will become another place of visit for those visiting Matha Vaishno Devi temple at Jammu.
After the pre-rituals and Maha Samprokshanam, devotees will be allowed to worship Lord Venkateswara from 9.30 am on June 8. TTD chairman YV Subba Reddy, EO AV Dharma Reddy and others will take part in the programmes.
