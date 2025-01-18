Make Swachh Andhra Swachh Diwas success

Tirupati: The Municipal Corporation of Tirupati is gearing up for the successful conduct of ‘Swachh Andhra Swachh Diwas’, which will be observed on third Saturday (January 19).

Municipal Corporation Commissioner Narapureddy Mouryaheld a meeting with the officials here on Friday and said the programme will be observed on third Saturday of every month as per the orders of the State government. The programme aims to see that towns will become litter-free and also to ensure 100% door-to-door garbage collection.

In Tirupati, the programme will be held with the theme ‘Clean Start’ from our house, our office, ward secretariat and also in neighbourhood. The corporation will focus on cleaning public places, parks, bus stands and railway station, she said.

Additional Commissioner Charan Tej Reddy, SE Syam Sundar, ME Thulasi Kumar, Gomati, Health officer Yuva Anvesh Reddy, RO Sethu Madhav were present.