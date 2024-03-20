  • Menu
Malayalam superstar Mohanlal offers prayers at Tirumala

Malayalam superstar Mohanlal at Tirumala on Tuesday
Malayalam superstar Mohanlal at Tirumala on Tuesday

Malayalam superstar Mohanlal offered prayers to Lord Venkateswara during the VIP break darshan at Tirumala on Tuesday morning.

Tirumala: Malayalam superstar Mohanlal offered prayers to Lord Venkateswara during the VIP break darshan at Tirumala on Tuesday morning.

After darshan, Vedic scholars blessed him at Ranganayakula Mandapam and the temple officials presented Theertha Prasadams.

