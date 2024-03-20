Malayalam superstar Mohanlal offers prayers at Tirumala

Live
Highlights
Malayalam superstar Mohanlal offered prayers to Lord Venkateswara during the VIP break darshan at Tirumala on Tuesday morning.
Tirumala: Malayalam superstar Mohanlal offered prayers to Lord Venkateswara during the VIP break darshan at Tirumala on Tuesday morning.
After darshan, Vedic scholars blessed him at Ranganayakula Mandapam and the temple officials presented Theertha Prasadams.
