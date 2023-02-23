Mangli’s ‘Bham Bham Bhole’ triggers row

Tirupati: The special music album - Bham Bham Bhole - by the popular singer Mangli has landed in a major controversy. Part of the shooting was done in the Srikalahasthi temple premises in violation of temple rules.

No shooting, not even a mobile phone is allowed inside the temple. But in this case, entire video unit went in and shot the scenes at many places, including near the Spatika Lingam, near Ammavari Sannidhi, Shiva Linga, established by Madanna, Rahu Ketu mandapam, Unjal Seva mandapam, etc.

It was learnt that the Rahu Ketu puja mandapam was opened even after 6 pm to enable Mangli to shoot the song. This album was recorded on the occasion of Maha Shivaratri.

Temple Trust Board chairman Anjuru Taraka Srinivasulu told Hans India that the Trust Board had nothing to do with the controversial album - Bham Bham Bhole. "When the singer approached for shooting, I refused to grant permission to shoot inside the temple," he said. "But using her clout in the Endowments department, it semms, she got the permission," he added. He demanded that the singer should remove the video link from all online platforms immediately.

The singer is said to be in the good books of the ruling party.

Recently, she was appointed as an advisor in the TTD's SV Bhakti Channel board.

However, the Opposition parties and devotees of Srikalahasteeswara temple questioned how the Endowments department could violate the rules. They said it had hurt the sentiments of the devotees.

Former chairman of the Trust Board and BJP state official spokesperson Kola Anand said that such permission was not granted to anyone earlier. He said the song recording was reportedly done for about a week in the evening hours.

Instead of shooting inside the temple, the producers of the album could have created a set somewhere to record the song. But shooting inside the temple was not acceptable to them and the devotees, he added.