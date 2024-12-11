Mega Ayurvedic camp in NSU promotes holistic health

Tirupati: A mega Ayurvedic camp was successfully conducted at the Yoga Mandiram in National Sanskrit University (NSU), Tirupati on Tuesday.

The event was jointly organised by the University Health Centre and the Department of Yoga Vijnana in collaboration with the Government Ayurvedic Dispensary, Tirupati.

Vice-Chancellor Prof GSR Krishna Murthy inaugurated the event and highlighted the significance of promoting the Indian system of medicine through such initiatives. Registrar Prof RJ Ramasree, emphasised the role of Ayurveda in preventive health care. Dean of Academic Affairs Prof Rajanikanth Shukla and Prof C Ranganathan applauded the health centre and Yoga Vijnana Department for their initiative and encouraging public participation.

Special guests Dr V Vijay Kumar and Dr K Vijaya Chandrika from the Government Ayurvedic Dispensary elaborated on the Desh Ka Prakruti Parikshan campaign. They explained the importance of identifying one’s Prakriti for maintaining balanced health. The team also demonstrated the Prakruti Parikshan mobile app for personalised health assessments.