Micro-observers told to be fully aware of rules, guidelines

Tirupati: The Graduates and Teachers MLC election observers for the East Rayalaseema constituency K Bhaskar and Kona Sasidhar said that the elections should be held in a transparent manner amid peaceful atmosphere.

They addressed a training programme for micro-observers at Sri Padmavati Mahila Visvavidyalayam (SPMVV) on Tuesday. The election observers said that the micro-observers should be fully aware of all the rules and guidelines of the election process and clarify any doubts.

Graduates election observer K Bhaskar said that the suggestions made during the training camp should be followed in toto and the micro-observers should discharge their duties in coordination with the presiding officers of polling stations. They should observe the happenings inside the polling centres on the polling day and the enrolled observations should be submitted in a sealed cover to the concerned officials at the reception centre. They should not accept food from outsiders at the polling stations.

Teachers election observer K Sasidhar said that the government appoints several bank officials as micro-observers and they should not be absent from their duties. Even a small doubt should be clarified from the Election Commission and in any case own decisions should not be taken. There will not be any exemption to any official from election duties even if it is an emergency.

District Collector K Venkataramana Reddy said that micro-observers should go along with the presiding officers and other staff from the distribution point on March 12 and stay at the polling stations overnight. They should note down even minute details at the polling centres and note them as a report. Former Joint Collector V R Chandramouli explained various guidelines to them through a power point presentation. Joint Collector DK Balaji, Additional SP Kulasekhar, DRO M Srinivasa Rao and others were present.